Titans ready to hit road, opponents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Titans enter the dog days of training camp at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park, they’re ready to hit the road and somebody other than a teammate.

They will get that chance starting Wednesday afternoon as they board a plane for a 10-day trip to Tampa Bay and Atlanta to continue preseason work. A change of scenery and a measuring stick for a young team that Titans coach Brian Callahan believes can be good for his team on and off the field.

“Really excited about the opportunity for our team to be on the road together,” Callahan said. “That’s sort of the intent of the whole trip. Spend some time, get a chance to grow together, and then get to go play against some other teams, and one of the things that I’m really looking for is what do those teams say about us when we leave? What do they say about how we play, the intensity we practice with? Those are all things that we get a chance to go make an imprint of what our team can be this year, and that’s the starting point.”

The Titans will practice with the Buccaneers Thursday in Tampa before the two teams open the preseason Saturday at 6 p.m. They will leave after the game for Atlanta, where they will have a day off Sunday, meetings and a walk-through on Monday, and then two more joint practices with the Falcons next Tuesday and Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

The Titans will then play the Falcons in their second preseason game Friday, Aug. 15, before finally returning home to wrap up training camp the next week. The extended road trip is unique in the NFL, and many players believe it can benefit the team in more ways than just the competition.

“Obviously, we’ll be on a business trip,” Titans left tackle Dan Moore said. “But we’ll have some free time, some downtime. We’ll be in the hotel. Guys can hang out, do stuff together, go places, go eat. I think that’s a good time for us to just bond as a team and build chemistry.”

The Titans hope they emerge from the trip a more connected team, but also a better one. The Bucs won the NFC South last year and dropped a heartbreaker to the Commanders in the playoffs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans highlight the Tampa offense, and Todd Bowles’ defense is stout, led by the monstrous Vita Vea up front. Tennessee’s first test against an opponent should be a stiff one.

“It’s extremely crucial,” Titans center Corey Levin said. “Cam, it’s going to be his first time going against a different professional defense. And it’s our first time as this offensive line going against another team, so it’s going to be a good measuring stick to see where we’re at and what we need to do to get better.”

The work against opponents the next two weeks will be especially important for rookies and other players trying to solidify their spot on the team.

Undrafted free agent receiver Xavier Restrepo had a good practice Wednesday that included a touchdown catch from Brandon Allen in the team’s extended 2:00 period. He knows he has to continue to stack good performances to earn a spot on the regular season roster.

“I think every single time I step on the field, step in the building, it’s a great opportunity,” Restrepo said. “Eyes are always watching, right? Eye in the sky doesn’t lie, so when you get an opportunity, you just have to take advantage of it.”

Position battles and roster spots often take center stage in preseason games, but Callahan did share Wednesday that he plans to play his starters in each of the team’s three preseason games. The exact number of reps each unit gets will be determined in part by the amount of work they get in the joint practices, but Callahan did say to expect Cam Ward and the first team offense to get a drive or two Saturday against the Bucs.