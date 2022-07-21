Titans reporters discuss training camp ahead of 2022 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the start of training camp now just a week away, excitement is high for the 2022 Titans season.

Despite a challenging offseason, Tennessee is expected to contend for a third consecutive AFC South title.

After earning the no. 1 seed in the AFC last season, the Titans were upset at home by the Bengals in the Divisional round of the playoffs, and the ensuing offseason has been full of drama. General Manager Jon Robinson bemoaned the missed opportunity in the playoffs at the NFL Combine in February.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill faced intense criticism for his play against the Bengals, and then for showing up late to offseason workouts, and for his choice of words regarding rookie QB and third-round draft pick Malik Willis. A.J. Brown voiced his displeasure over his contract and ultimately forced a draft night trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Titans’ replacement for Brown — Treylon Burks — has struggled to get on the practice field consistently. The offensive line remains a work in progress, and questions remain at receiver, which could mean another enormous load for Derrick Henry who must prove he is 100 percent after missing the final nine games of the regular season last year with a broken foot.

The Titans will enter training camp with many lingering questions, so NewsChannel 5 assembled a panel of experienced Titans reporters to discuss the offseason of drama and what storylines we expect to see in camp and beyond this season.

Joining Steve Layman and Jon Burton on set were NewsChannel 5 Titans Insider Jonathan Hutton and his Outkick 360 Co-Host Paul Kuharsky, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic and John Glennon of SI.com.

The complete roundtable can be watched in the video player above.

