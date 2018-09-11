TSU, Hampton Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Florence

1:56 PM, Sep 11, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University’s game against Hampton University has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence. 

The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, September 15, and was set to be played in Hampton, Virginia. 

TSU said the game would not be rescheduled

This is the second week in a row that weather has forced the cancelation of a TSU game. 

The cancelation comes as more than one million face mandatory evacuations along the coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports