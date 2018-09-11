TSU, Hampton Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Florence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee State University’s game against Hampton University has been canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
The game had been scheduled for this Saturday, September 15, and was set to be played in Hampton, Virginia.
TSU said the game would not be rescheduled.
This is the second week in a row that weather has forced the cancelation of a TSU game.
The cancelation comes as more than one million face mandatory evacuations along the coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
