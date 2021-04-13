Vanderbilt hires Shea Ralph as women’s basketball coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt has hired UConn assistant Shea Ralph as its next women’s basketball coach. Athletic Director Candice Lee confirmed the hire on Twitter Tuesday.

Ralph, 43, played for Geno Auriemma at UConn from 1996-2001, earning All-America honors and helping the Huskies win the 2000 NCAA title.

She began her coaching career at Pittsburgh in 2003 before returning to UConn in 2008. Since then, she has been a part of a coaching staff that has led the Huskies to six more national championships, including four in a row from 2013-2016.

Ralph will replace Stephanie White, who was fired last week after going 46-83 in five seasons at Vanderbilt. The Commodores were just 4-4 this season before the program shut down in early January due to a depleted roster from COVID issues and injuries.

Ralph will be charged with rebuilding the program’s talent pool. Nine starters transferred out of the program during White’s tenure, including three just last month.