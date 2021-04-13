Watch
Sports

Actions

Vanderbilt hires Shea Ralph as women’s basketball coach

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Szagola/AP
FILE - Connecticut assistant coach Shea Ralph reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, file photo. Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores' struggling women's basketball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, a week after firing Stephanie White. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Vanderbilt Ralph Basketball
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 10:21:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt has hired UConn assistant Shea Ralph as its next women’s basketball coach. Athletic Director Candice Lee confirmed the hire on Twitter Tuesday.

Ralph, 43, played for Geno Auriemma at UConn from 1996-2001, earning All-America honors and helping the Huskies win the 2000 NCAA title.

She began her coaching career at Pittsburgh in 2003 before returning to UConn in 2008. Since then, she has been a part of a coaching staff that has led the Huskies to six more national championships, including four in a row from 2013-2016.

Ralph will replace Stephanie White, who was fired last week after going 46-83 in five seasons at Vanderbilt. The Commodores were just 4-4 this season before the program shut down in early January due to a depleted roster from COVID issues and injuries.

Ralph will be charged with rebuilding the program’s talent pool. Nine starters transferred out of the program during White’s tenure, including three just last month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast