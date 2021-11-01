With Derrick Henry out, Titans sign veteran RB Adrian Peterson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran running back Adrian Peterson after Derrick Henry suffered an injury against the Colts on Sunday.

The NFL confirmed Monday via Twitter that the Titans are signing Peterson to the practice squad but plan to elevate him to the active roster. CBS Sports reported that the signing comes after Peterson worked out for the team on Monday.

The 36-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns last year for the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Henry will have surgery Tuesday on his right foot after Sunday's injury in Indianapolis. Vrabel said the team is not putting a timeline on his return.

Tennessee took a three-game lead in the AFC South and also earned its third season sweep in the series. The Titans visit the Rams on Sunday night.

Read more: Titans’ Derrick Henry to have surgery after injury against Colts, no timeline on return