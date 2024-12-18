Bart Durham Injury Law: Support Local

During this holiday season the Red Kettle Challenge is in full Swing. With Partners like Bart Durham Injury Law the Salvation Army is able to fund it's outreach programs all year long. On this Your health matters we find out why these partnerships are so valuable and why you should support the Salvation Army.

For more information visit: Bart Durham | Personal Injury Lawyer Nashville | Accident Attorney TN & KY

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by: Bart Durham Injury Law. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.