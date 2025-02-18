Join the Belcort for their signature annual fundraiser, A Red Carpet Evening, on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
Enjoy an elegant event that benefits the Belcourt and celebrates the movies. The evening includes a cocktail buffet, full bar, silent auction, a glamorous VIP backstage lounge, and Hollywood’s biggest night projected on the Belcourt’s big screens.
Diamond ticket holders arrive at 5:00pm. Gold ticket holders arrive at 5:30pm.
Attire is black tie preferred, and valet parking is provided.
