Join the Belcort for their signature annual fundraiser, A Red Carpet Evening, on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Enjoy an elegant event that benefits the Belcourt and celebrates the movies. The evening includes a cocktail buffet, full bar, silent auction, a glamorous VIP backstage lounge, and Hollywood’s biggest night projected on the Belcourt’s big screens.

Diamond ticket holders arrive at 5:00pm. Gold ticket holders arrive at 5:30pm.

Attire is black tie preferred, and valet parking is provided.

https://www.belcourt.org/redcarpet/