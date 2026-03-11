French Pro-Audio brand opens new headquarters in Nashville

French pro-audio brand L-Acoustics has chosen Nashville as its Americas headquarters, marking the city as one of three headquarters for the company—alongside Paris and Singapore.

You may not know the name L-Acoustics, but you’ve almost certainly heard their sound. The company has worked with superstars like Carrie Underwood, Adele, and Luke Combs, as well as venues right here in Nashville, including The Pinnacle and Friends in Low Places. According to CEO Laurent Vaissié, they will also be a part of the new Titans stadium.

We recently toured the company’s HYRISS Demo Room and studio space. You can check out the spaces in our video above.

