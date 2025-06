CMA fest has taken over Nashville, but it is not just traditional artists making a splash!

I sat down with Logan Garrett who is putting an EDM twist on country music. He made history with his song Take Me Down, by being the first EDM house influenced song to play on Opry Radio.

He is set to throw a party at Friends in Low Places on Broadway during CMA Fest. It is happening June 7th and starts at 10:00 p.m.