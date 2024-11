The holiday season is upon us! The Pancake Pantry's downtown location is getting in on the fun with their new holiday pop-up bar "Who's Tavern". If you are a fan of the Grinch, this is the place for you!

The pop-up runs until December 28th and is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. You can find more details on their Instagram.