A recipe perfect for a snow day! Check out this 'spiked snow cream'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our friends from Nelson's Green Brier Distillery are helping us take advantage of the snow by whipping up a "Spiked Snow Cream".

Here is what you will need:



2 oz Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

.25 oz maple syrup

1 dash Angostura bitters

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass. Pack with fresh snow and stir lightly to combine. Top with additional snow and dash the top with additional bitters. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

If you want to learn more about the distillery, visit https://greenbrierdistillery.com/