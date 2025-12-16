Singer Callie Twisselman Drops New EP, Prepares for Opry Debut and Opening for Dolly Parton in Las Vegas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country singer Callie Twisselman just released her EP Growing In Grace and is gearing up for an exciting few months. She’ll make her Grand Ole Opry debut on December 27th and open for Dolly Parton in Las Vegas on September 17th.

In our extended interview, Callie shared the stories behind her songs and reflected on Dolly’s advice about sacrifice.

