Tailgate HQ

Tailgate is known for their wide selection of beers and Pizza. Now they are adding sandwiches to the menu. Throw in a summer movie series and HQ might just be the only stop you need to make. For more info: www.tailgatebeer.com
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 12:35:37-04
Tailgate is known for their wide selection of beers and Pizza. Now they are adding sandwiches to the menu. Throw in a summer movie series and HQ might just be the only stop you need to make. For more info: www.tailgatebeer.com
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.