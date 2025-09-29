We are celebrating the best of Chef's Market!

Chef's Market has served the community for 27 years and have shared nearly 200 recipes with us on Talk of the Town! Join us for a look back of their time on the show and some of our favorite dishes!

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on X and Instagram.

Chicken Pot Pie recipe

https://www.newschannel5.com/talk-of-the-town/chefs-market-show-us-how-to-make-chicken-pot-pie-soup

Jerusalem Chicken recipe

https://www.newschannel5.com/talk-of-the-town/jerusalem-chicken-from-chefs-market

Fried Green Tomato BLT bites recipe

https://www.newschannel5.com/talk-of-the-town/chefs-market-shows-us-how-to-make-fried-green-tomato-blt-bites

