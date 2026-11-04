As Talk of Your Town Portland approaches, Heather speaks with the Portland mayor and a representative from the Chamber of Commerce to learn more about what makes the city unique.
We Meet With the Portland Mayor and Chamber of Commerce Ahead of Talk of Your Town!
Get a preview of Portland as local leaders share insight before Talk of Your Town Portland!
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As Talk of Your Town Portland approaches, Heather speaks with the Portland mayor and a representative from the Chamber of Commerce to learn more about what makes the city unique.