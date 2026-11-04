Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

We Meet With the Portland Mayor and Chamber of Commerce Ahead of Talk of Your Town!

Get a preview of Portland as local leaders share insight before Talk of Your Town Portland!
Meeting with the Portland Mayor and Chamber of Commerce ahead of Talk of Your Town Portland!
Meeting with the Portland Mayor and Chamber of Commerce ahead of Talk of Your Town Portland!
Posted
Add News Channel 5 as a Google Preferred Source

As Talk of Your Town Portland approaches, Heather speaks with the Portland mayor and a representative from the Chamber of Commerce to learn more about what makes the city unique.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes