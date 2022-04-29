What you need to know about Nashville SC's mascot Tempo the Coyote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In between the blue and white seats at GEODIS Park, occasionally fans may spot a flash of brown.

The pitch doesn’t just belong to the team and the fans, but to someone marching to the beat of his own drum: Tempo the Coyote.

“Tempo’s personality is a bit mischievous. He likes to have fun. He likes to bend the rules a little bit,” senior director of Fan Engagement and Entertainment Christopher Jones said.

"He" first appeared in a Music City Center bathroom back in 2019.

“We walk across the floor to the bathroom, and I round that corner and sure enough it was a coyote that was just perched up on the sink," said Brenna Hosey, with the Metro Nashville Police Department. “He just kind of, you know, showed up one day downtown. Made his way into the Music City Center down there in a bathroom and really took hold of the city, grabbed a lot of attention," Jones said.

Soon enough when Nashville SC was deciding on who would represent their team, this mischievous coyote fit the bill.

“A lot of the chatter when we announced Tempo was, you know, 'Oh they did it'. They really listened to us and went that route," Jones said.

As for his name, this is Music City after all.

“We really wanted something that would make sense both for sports and entertainment and music. So Tempo really started making sense,” Jones said.

Despite his new home, he will still take time to visit you for events like a birthday or a bachelorette party.