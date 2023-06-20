Chase Burns saves day, and Vols stay alive at College World Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through three-plus innings of Monday’s elimination game Tennessee looked destined for another quick exit from the College World Series.

Two years after going two-and-barbecue in Omaha the Vols were down 4-0 to no. 8 Stanford and floundering towards another disappointing trip.

Enter Chase Burns.

The flamethrowing starter-turned-elite closer completely turned the tide of the game. Burns entered for Chase Dollander with a man on and nobody out in the bottom half of the fourth. He retired the next three batters in just nine pitches.

The Vols regained their footing, and a sac fly by Hunter Ensley in the top of the fifth finally got them on the scoreboard. Momentum had shifted.

Jared Dickey squared up a 3-2 pitch to drive in a run, and Christian Moore added another two-out single up the middle to bring home two more runs and tie the game.

The Vols had life. And the Cardinal would not score again thanks to a masterful performance by the future first round pick in Burns. Peppering the strike zone with 100+ MPH fastballs and a repertoire of offspeed stuff, the sophomore righthander went the final six innings, throwing just 73 pitches. He struck out nine while allowing just two hits.

After Tennessee scratched across two runs in the top half of the seventh on a Zane Denton RBI groundout and a wild pitch, Burns slammed the door shut, retiring the side in order in the seventh, eight and ninth innings. He needed just 29 pitches to retire those final nine outs and keep the Vols alive.

It’s the type of spark Burns has provided ever since moving into the closer role for an April series against rival Vanderbilt. That weekend his boost out of the bullpen changed the vibe around a struggling team, igniting a three-game sweep of a team that was in the top five of the national polls. Tennessee’s gone 21-7 since and now has its first win at the College World Series since 2001 behind the most untouchable closer in college baseball. In four NCAA Tournament appearances Burns has thrown 16 innings, surrendering just one run on eight hits. He’s fanned 22 batters.

His latest virtuoso performance helped the Vols avoid elimination and gives Tony Vitello the last missing piece to his coaching resume besides a national championship. Vitello has built Tennessee back into a national power, but a loss Monday could’ve created the idea that his teams struggle on the big stage. After going winless at the CWS in 2021 and getting swept in a Super Regional last year as the overwhelming national championship favorites, the Vols needed to have something to show for this trip to Omaha. Now they do.

And they’re not done yet. On Tuesday night they’ll get another shot at LSU, which has beaten them three of four games this year including Saturday’s 6-3 opener at Charles Schwab Field. But Paul Skenes doesn’t figure to be available for Jay Johnson’s Tigers while the Vols can turn to another hard-throwing righty in Drew Beam and a rested bullpen minus Burns.

The question is what Tennessee’s pitching situation will be like if they can make it to the bracket final against Wake Forest, needing wins on Wednesday and Thursday. What starters will be available? And when will we see Burns again? In what role? And for how long?

But those are questions for another day. For now, Tennessee plays on, still alive in Omaha thanks to a team that just keeps pushing forward and its fireball-tossing closer that saved the day and the season.