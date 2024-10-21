Layman: Callahan's gamble costs Titans in loss to Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brian Callahan emerged from the tunnel at halftime Sunday in Buffalo and spoke with CBS sideline reporter A.J. Ross moments before the second half began, seemingly trying to speak into existence a belief that a Titans team that has struggled in the second half all season could find a way to beat the AFC East-leading Bills.

“Now like every game this year we’ve got to finish,” Callahan said. “We’ve been in all these games, now we’ve got to find a way to win it.”

For a half Sunday it looked like Callahan’s Titans could be poised to deliver one of the day’s biggest surprises. With starting quarterback Will Levis out with a shoulder injury that’s considered to be “week to week”, backup Mason Rudolph stepped in and the offense found a rhythm.

Rudolph led the Titans on scoring drives of 61 and 75 yards, the latter capped by a four-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, giving the Titans a 10-0 lead. There was 11:31 left in the first half and Tennessee had outgained Buffalo 153-18, having run 25 offensive plays while forcing the Bills into three straight three-and-outs on the way to building a nearly 10:00 advantage in possession.

It was a near-perfect start. Callahan dialed up the plays, getting tight ends Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, and Chig Okonkwo involved early and hitting the Buffalo defense with well-time runs for Tony Pollard that kept the offense on schedule. When they did get in a pinch the veteran Rudolph was decisive and accurate, completing multiple early first-down conversions to help extend drives and chew up valuable clock as a road underdog.

It felt like Callahan was a step ahead with his playcalling and Rudolph’s quick decision-making was a difference-maker for an offense that has scored more than 17 points in a game just once this season.

But that was as good as it got. The Bills closed within 10-7 before half and it was clear the Titans would have to find a way to keep scoring in half number two and go earn a victory against a Super Bowl contender. Callahan told Ross as much.

And perhaps that’s what he was thinking when he elected to go for it on fourth down from his own 44-yard line on the opening possession of the third quarter. After Tony Pollard was stuffed on a direct snap on third down, Callahan decided to roll the dice. This time Pollard took a handoff from Rudolph but never had a chance. The Bills swarmed him in the backfield and dropped him for another loss.

Six plays later Josh Allen connected with Amari Cooper for the first time on a 12-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 14-10 lead. It felt like Callahan’s decision, the playcall, and the result completely ended any chance of the Titans winning right at that moment.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Bills turned up the defensive pressure, holding the Titans to just 11 yards on their first 14 offensive snaps in the second half. Meanwhile, Allen and the potent Buffalo offense got going.

The MVP candidate picked apart a defense that was unable to get a pass rush going and was playing multiple backups in a depleted secondary that was without star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. The Bills got points on all five of their second-half drives, including another Allen touchdown pass to Ty Johnson and a 16-yard running score by former Vanderbilt and Kentucky running back Ray Davis.

The Bills scored the game’s final 34 points as the Titans completely wilted, spoiling what had been the best 20 minutes of the season to start the game. Would it have happened anyway without the fourth down gamble? Probably. The Bills are simply better than the Titans right now.

But that decision didn’t help. At 1-5 and with a trip to NFC North-leading Detroit next week the Titans, and their coach, are clearly pressing to find some wins to keep this season alive. On Sunday that aggressiveness backfired.

And with each decision that fails and each passing loss the groans of a fanbase that’s been promised a more exciting offense and winning team will grow louder. And Callahan’s job will become more challenging to keep this team on track.

Ultimately, it’s Callahan’s job to lead this team to victories. And the belief it can happen this year, and maybe even with this coach, is waning.