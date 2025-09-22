Layman: Dysfunction, Losses Leave Titans Fans Frustrated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The dysfunction that has plagued the Titans over the last few seasons was on full display Sunday as the Colts took control of their AFC South battle and cruised towards a 41-20 victory that secured their first 3-0 start since 2009.

Trailing 17-6 late in the first half the Titans seemingly were playing for a field goal when Brian Callahan left his offense on the field for fourth and one. The Colts called timeout and Callahan had second thoughts, using a timeout of his own to think it over some more.

He then swapped his offense for the kicking team, but the special teams’ unit was unable to get lined up properly and get the snap off before the play clock expired. The delay of game penalty pushed the field goal attempt back five yards and Joey Slye’s 62-yard attempt sailed wide left.

To make matters worse, the Colts quickly moved the ball into field goal range and Spencer Shrader split the uprights to extend their lead to 20-6 as the half expired. It was at least a six-point swing on the scoreboard and another strike against Callahan’s in-game coaching acumen.

In the opener in Denver Callahan was way too aggressive in the final 1:00 of the first half, calling three consecutive passes and watching Cam Ward throw two incompletions and take a sack. The Titans were forced to punt and the Broncos capitalized with a good return and a quick touchdown pass to take the lead before half. In the second half of that game Callahan failed to challenge an apparent Elic Ayomanor catch that was ruled incomplete, then incorrectly recited the standard of a catch after the game as the reason he didn’t throw the challenge flag.

Callahan was viewed as one of the top young assistants and offensive minds in football when the Titans seemingly won the coaching carousel by hiring him away from the Bengals two years ago. But increasingly he looks confused on the sideline managing his team. The Titans have been outmanned against each of their three opponents this year, but Callahan’s game management is not helping.

An honest Titans fan would tell you that there were no delusions about this team making a run at the AFC South crown or the playoffs this year, but the expectation was that this team would be better than it was a year ago. The hope – inside the organization – was that the team would show growth, Ward would demonstrate exactly why they selected him no. 1 overall and that Callahan would grow into the head job and make it obvious he’s the right man to lead Ward and this franchise forward.

Through three weeks the opposite has happened. The Titans have started 0-3 for the second straight year, averaging just 17 points per game again. The offensive line remains an issue with the running game yet to take off and Ward having been sacked 15 times.

The offseason focus of cleaning up the self-inflicted wounds that set them back so many times a year ago has also failed to pay off. The Titans have been flagged for 31 penalties in three games, including eight more Sunday. Beyond the delay of game, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone to negate a key second down run stuff and receiver Van Jefferson had a well-executed fourth quarter screen pass called back because he failed to get set after motioning out to the edge of the formation.

The Titans are failing at football basics. They struggled to tackle Sunday, allowing Daniel Jones to escape danger in the pocket, on one of the few occasions this year Tennessee’s gotten a pass rush, to pick up a first down that set up a touchdown and a 17-3 Indianapolis lead at the end of the first quarter. Jonathan Taylor ran for 102 yards on 17 carries and had three touchdowns, including a 46-yard run late in the third quarter where he broke several tackles – and the Titans’ backs – on his way to the end zone.

Ward looked like a rookie against the Colts with good, bad and ugly moments. He threw an ill-advised check down right into the arms of Colts cornerback Kenny Moore for a pick six on the game’s third play. On the next possession he missed an open Chig Okonkwo high and hot on third down while facing blitz pressure in his face.

But he once again demonstrated an arm talent that few in the league possess. He ripped a pass to Calvin Ridley for 27 yards in the middle of a zone on an obvious passing situation on second and 16. His second career touchdown came off a bad snap on fourth and goal in the fourth quarter, where he gathered the snap, moved left and rifled the ball to Elic Ayomanor just across the goalline. Earlier on that drive, he nearly pulled off an equally spectacular play to his touchdown from last week as he avoided pressure and threw across his body to Ridley int the end zone only for the ball to be broken up at the last second.

There’s plenty for Ward to like in how Ward has played so far, yet there’s so much more for him to learn. The question is how much longer the Titans will have confidence in Callahan being the one in his ear. The play of his team and his in-game decisions are not exactly a ringing endorsement.

In fact, it was boos that rained down at Nissan Stadium Sunday after the mess at the end of the first half and, then again, when team president and CEO Burke Nihill stepped to the podium for controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk to begin the ceremony to induct beloved broadcaster Mike Keith into the Titans Ring of Honor at halftime. Fans are not happy with the direction of this team and they want to see change, most notably in the win-loss column.

That could prove challenging as the team prepares to head to the road the next three weeks to face the Texans in Houston, the Cardinals in Arizona and the Raiders in Vegas. Lose all three and the outlook may be even more bleak.

Callahan needs the win more than anybody. His record as head coach now stands at 3-17 and three more losses would put him at 3-20 – the exact same record Ken Whisenhunt had when Adams Strunk fired him in one of her first moves after taking control of the team back in 2015.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at steve.layman@newschannel5.com.