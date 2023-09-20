Layman: Titans offense looks to build on success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans produced their most complete offensive performance in nearly two years in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win against the Chargers.

Ryan Tannehill had the most accurate day of his career, completing 20 of 24 passes to seven different receivers. He threw for a touchdown and ran for another score. Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears combined for 150 total yards out of the backfield.

The offense put up 27 points in all, matching its season-high for points from all of last season. The Titans believe that performance was a taste of what this offense can be.

“There’s just so many guys on the offense that can make plays,” said tight end Chig Okonkwo. “So we’re just finding ways to get us all the ball, so we can get touches and just go out there and make plays.”

The Titans scored on five of their final eight possessions against the Chargers, including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and the game-winning field goal drive in overtime.

The offense showed some explosiveness in its second game under new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as well. Tannehill completed passes of 70 yards to Treylon Burks and 49 yards to Chris Moore, Henry broke loose for 23 yards on a first-half run, and Spears gained 14 to start the overtime field goal drive.

“We started executing,” Tannehill said. “It started coming together for us. We were able to get points going into halftime, right? Got three points going into halftime and were able to come out and score in the second half. When you’re efficient on first and second down and keep yourself in third and manageable, and hit big plays when they come, you’re going to give yourself a good chance to score.”

The Titans will try to build on their offensive success Sunday in Cleveland, but they will face a big challenge. Led by edge rusher Myles Garrett, the Browns rank second in the league in total defense through the first two weeks of the season.

The Browns are stingy against both the run and the pass. They’ve allowed the fewest first downs gained via both, surrendering just 14 total while only allowing one offensive touchdown by Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

“They’re a real aggressive, attacking defense,” said Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. “They’ve got guys all over the field and in each position that can really take over a game, so it’s trying to minimize them and do what we can do best.”

The Titans played Sunday without rookie left guard Peter Skoronski who had an appendectomy on Saturday. Vrabel said Wednesday he doesn’t anticipate Skoronski will be able to go this week, which means Dillon Radunz will likely be asked to fill in once again.