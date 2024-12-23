Lyndsay Rowley on the growth of the Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over more than a quarter century of play the Predators have grown into an essential part of the Nashville community. Lyndsay Rowley has seen the team’s growth up close and personal as the team’s rinkside reporter and tv host for the past 10 seasons.

Rowley joined Steve Layman to discuss the team’s growth, including its partnership to air games on Newschannel 5, and what sets Smashville apart from other NHL venues.

The Predators wrap up their four-game homestand tonight at 7 p.m. against the Carolina Hurricanes before a league-mandated three-day Christmas break.

Nashville will return from the three-day break to take on the Blues in St. Louis in a Central Division showdown Friday, Dec. 27th at 7 p.m. You can watch that game for free on Newschannel 5 with the simulcast of the Fan Duel Sports Network broadcast feed.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Steve.Layman@newschannel5.com.