NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Saban, University of Alabama football Head Coach, announces retirement after 17 years, six national titles, 11 Southeastern Conference championships (SEC), and four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama.

This comes after falling short in the Rose Bowl to the Michigan Wolverines 27 to 20 in overtime.

He finished his last season with Alabama with a record of 12-2 and an SEC championship.