On3 guides top recruits in new NIL world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the landscape seemingly changing by the day the Nashville-based media company On3 invited 45 of the top college football prospects in the country to town this week for a two-day conference called the Elite Series.

The players invited are consensus five-star recruits who have either committed or are being pursued by some of the top college football programs in the country.

“These are the elites,” On3 founder Shannon Terry said. “Seventy-ish percent of five-stars get drafted, so these athletes will make it. So what are you going to do? How are you going to use the system as opposed to let the system use you?"

Terry founded On3 in 2021 just as the Nallowedllow Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for current and prospective student-athletes. He saw the chance to combine his years of expertise in college media from his previous ventures at Rivals and 247 with the untapped space around NIL opportunities.

In just three years On3 has grown into the definitive source of NIL in college athletics. The company’s various platforms cover the daily news and player movement but also provide athletes with an evaluation of what their NIL can be worth on the open market. On3 further provides a social network for those athletes to connect and gather resources about the ever-evolving world of college athletics.

This is the second year On3 has hosted the Elite Series in Nashville. Terry, a former Lipscomb basketball player, describes the two-day program as his “give back” to college athletics and the athletes that have been the focal point for three different successes.

“We have a sole mission to (tell them), ‘use this opportunity,’” Terry said of the Elite Series. Statistically, if you’re really, really good you’ve got 3.3 years in the NFL. You’ve got 64 percent of your life remaining after that. This is an opportunity for them to learn more about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and navigating NIL. Don’t pick schools and leave schools for short-term gratification. You know, grow your money, don’t show your money.”

The prospects included Brentwood Academy's rising senior George MacIntyre. The 6’5 quarterback is considered the no. 1 high school football prospect and is the fifth-rated quarterback in the class of 2025.

MacIntyre has already committed to the University of Tennessee and says he’s eager to have the chance to play in Josh Heupel’s high-powered offense. Heupel was front and center in his recruitment and has pointed to his success in developing quarterbacks like Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton, and current Vols starter Nico Iamaleava.

“I looked into the entire package of a school,” MacIntyre said. “Real money is made in the NFL and I chose my college where I thought I would have the best three, four, five years possible. I think Tennessee was the place for me.”

Like many Elite Series prospects, MacIntyre has already cashed in on his value. He has signed multiple NIL deals while still in high school but says his parents won’t allow him to touch the money at this point.

MacIntyre’s evaluation as a top-tier quarterback would be in the seven figures, but he says his focus remains squarely on the field.

“I’m going to keep the main thing the main thing and that will be football,” MacIntyre said. "Helping my teammates, making sure we’re in the best position to win. And if I do that, I believe the money will come.”

That vision for the long-term is the perspective Terry hopes the Elite Series provides this week. On3 has lined up a series of speakers that will include Titans stars Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins to deliver positive messages to the prospects.

The consistent themes will be on staying focused and making good decisions that will allow them to continue to succeed on the field and realize their ultimate dream of playing in the NFL.

“There’s never been a better time to be a college athlete,” Terry said. “Go make the most of it.”