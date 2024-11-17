Sam Darnold has chance to clean up turnover issues as the Vikings visit the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Minnesota Vikings get another chance to clean up some offensive issues Sunday in their second of two straight road games against the dregs of the AFC South.

Sam Darnold has turned it over five times in the past two games, including three interceptions in last week’s 12-7 win at Jacksonville. Minnesota’s defense and kicker helped cover up Darnold’s mistakes.

Luckily, they visit the Tennessee Titans whose offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points scored per game. The Titans perfectly match the 17.4 points Minnesota’s D guided by Brian Flores is allowing.

First-year Titans coach Brian Callahan credits Darnold and that defense for putting the Vikings (7-2) on Detroit’s heels in both the NFC and the North.

“It’s sort of all working together for them, the way that we would like to work together as a team as far as all three phases making the plays and putting each other in position to have success and Sam’s capitalized on it,” Callahan said.

The Titans (2-7) are coming off a 27-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers where they got second-year quarterback Will Levis back on the field.

Tennessee has its own stingy defense, leading the NFL in both the fewest yards and passing yards allowed per game. The Titans have allowed 200 or more passing yards only once this season, yet they have only three interceptions — all by safety Amani Hooker.

They also are near the bottom of the league in points allowed, giving up 26.7 a game. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refused to get “into the weeds” of all those stats.

“I just know what I see on tape it’s a good defense,” O’Connell said of the Titans.