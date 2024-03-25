Watch Now
Sources: Vandy to hire JMU’s Byington

Posted at 12:17 PM, Mar 25, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt has reached a deal to hire James Madison head coach Mark Byington to the same position, sources confirm to Newschannel 5.

The deal was first reported by ESPN and an official announcement could come as soon as Monday afternoon.

Byington led James Madison to an upset win over Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Duke 93-55 in the second round Sunday.

Byington, 47, played college basketball at UNC Wilmington. He coached for seven seasons at Georgia Southern, compiling a 131-97 record over seven seasons.

He's had even more success at JMU, leading the Dukes to a Colonial Athletic Association title in 2021 and a Sun Belt championship while going 32-4 this season.

He was named 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year.

Byington replaces Jerry Stackhouse who was fired earlier this month after going 70-92 in five seasons on West End.

