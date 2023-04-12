Turn up the heat: Nashville Sounds become Nashville Hot Chickens for a weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From July 7 to July 9, the Nashville Sounds will be turning up the heat and become the Nashville Hot Chickens.

The games will feature a series against the Columbus Clippers. Designers crafted a logo of a red chicken in boots, along with a piece of the Southern delicacy on a slice of white bread with pickles.

Tickets start at $39 for the games at First Horizon Park.

To gear up for the weekend, fans can get their merchandise in the team store that sports the new logo and mascot.

For more information, visit: https://www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/promotions