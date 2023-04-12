Watch Now
VideoSports

Actions

Turn up the heat: Nashville Sounds become Nashville Hot Chickens for a weekend

nashhot.png
Nashville Sounds
nashhot.png
Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 16:09:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From July 7 to July 9, the Nashville Sounds will be turning up the heat and become the Nashville Hot Chickens.

The games will feature a series against the Columbus Clippers. Designers crafted a logo of a red chicken in boots, along with a piece of the Southern delicacy on a slice of white bread with pickles.

Tickets start at $39 for the games at First Horizon Park.

To gear up for the weekend, fans can get their merchandise in the team store that sports the new logo and mascot.

For more information, visit: https://www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/promotions

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap