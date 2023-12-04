University of Texas at El Paso to hire Austin Peay’s Walden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UTEP is set to hire Austin Peay head coach Scotty Walden for the same position, per a source. The move, which is expected to be announced Monday was first reported by Football Scoop.

Walden, 34, went 26-14 in four seasons at Austin Peay. The Govs went 9-3 this season, including nine straight wins to capture the inaugural UAC championship.

Austin Peay lost to Chattanooga on a last-second field goal in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.

Walden, a Texas native, will replace Dana Dimel who was fired by UTEP after just 20 wins in six seasons. The Miners have struggled to be a consistent winner and hope the energetic Walden can turn them around.

Prior to Austin Peay Walden was offensive coordinator and interim coach at Southern Miss. He also served as O.C. and head coach at East Texas Baptist following a successful year as a play-caller at Sul Ross State.

Now Walden returns to his home state hoping to bring a little of his offensive genius to west Texas and turn the UTEP program around.

