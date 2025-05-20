Watch Now
Attention: STORM 5 ALERT (05.20.25)

Please stay weather aware. This morning, we have a few scattered showers and storms.
7 day forecast 05/20/25
This Afternoon: Warm & Breezy, Area Showers & Storms, Some May Be Strong to Severe |High: 86| S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Clearing |Low: 63 | North
Late morning into early afternoon, there will be a lull with some sunshine, which will fuel additional instability.

The highest threat for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening. Main threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

Plan ahead and make use to have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts.

