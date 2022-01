Sunny & Cold Saturday

Forecast:

Saturday: Mo. Sunny, Cold |High: 35| WNW 5-10

Tonight: Clear | Low: 24 | SW 5-10

Sunday: Mo. Sunny, Seasonal | High: 48 | WSW 5-10

Details:

Sunny conditions will be the theme all weekend long, but that sunshine won't help temperatures get out of the 30s for Saturday. By Sunday temperatures will climb to seasonal numbers in the upper 40s. A soaking rain expected Wednesday into Thursday.