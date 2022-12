Warmer weather with us to end 2022

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 40% chance showers | High: 66 | S 10

Tonight: Cloudy, 40% chance showers | Low: 55 | S 10-15

In-Depth:

On-and-off showers will be with us both Friday and Saturday as we wrap up the 2022 year!

WTVF

Right now, showers look to move east as we get closer to midnight and ring in 2023!