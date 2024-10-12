80s Today, 60s Monday (10.12.24)

Big Temperature Changes Ahead

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Sunny |High: 81 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy|Low: 60| SW 10-15 G25 mph+

In Depth:

Get ready for another bright and sunny day. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s / low 80s.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs topping out in the low / mid 80s. Winds will kick-up speed ahead of a cold front that will drop numbers below average.

Tuesday, a secondary system will give another kick of cold air. Morning lows will be in the 30s / low 40s.