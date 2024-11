A bit cooler today then warm again for the weekend(11.1.24)

Warm Weekend Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with a Few Showers, Mainly East, Decreasing

Clouds |High: 69 | N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 52| NE-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 77 | NE-5

