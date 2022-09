Cooler Weather Moves In

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Cooler, Less Humid |High: 82| N 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 52| N 10-15

In Depth:

After record-breaking heat the last two days including 100 degrees yesterday, a cold front will push across the region today. Overnight, some locations will drop to the 40s.

Unfortunately, rain chances remain low.

However, heat relief will stick around through the week and weekend.

We'll watch for a shower and storm chance Sunday.