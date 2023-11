A cold front today, with another one on the way (11.17.23)

Prev Next

Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 17, 2023

Light Precipitation Friday Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Scat. Showers, A Stray Storm Possible|High: 66

Tonight: Clearing| Low: 40| light

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.