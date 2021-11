TEMPS WILL BE A LITTLE WARMER TODAY, but still below average. — Sprinkles Possible Sunday North of I-40

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Sprinkles Poss. N of I-40 | High: 56 | S 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 31 | Calm

Details:

Another front will arrive this afternoon. It may squeeze out a shower in our northern counties, but it also brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Monday.