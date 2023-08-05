A few storms possible this weekend (08-05-23)

Forecast

Saturday: Scattered storms Possible, Heat Index 100 |High: 91| SW 9 mph

Tonight: M'Clear. Still Warm Low: 74| SW 5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms: - 40% |92| SW 5-10

In-Depth:

Dense Fog will set up in some areas early this Saturday Morning obstructing visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. High temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100. In addition to heat and humidity, scattered storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Be weather aware, as some of these storms could produce damaging gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. A frontal boundary will pass late Sunday night into Monday ushering in some slightly cooler air for next week!