Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few storms possible this weekend (08-05-23)

Matt's morning forecast: Saturday, August 5, 2023.
wx graphic 0804
Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 07:49:25-04

Forecast

Saturday: Scattered storms Possible, Heat Index 100 |High: 91| SW 9 mph
Tonight: M'Clear. Still Warm Low: 74| SW 5
Sunday:  Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms: - 40% |92| SW 5-10

In-Depth:
Dense Fog will set up in some areas early this Saturday Morning obstructing visibility. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 8:00 a.m. High temperatures today will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100. In addition to heat and humidity, scattered storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Be weather aware, as some of these storms could produce damaging gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. A frontal boundary will pass late Sunday night into Monday ushering in some slightly cooler air for next week!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018