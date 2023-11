Best Shower Chances Later in the Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy|High: 68| E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 42| NE-5

In Depth:

For the start of the week, our weather will feature cool mornings and mild afternoons. Highs this week will be above normal.

We're still in need of rain. Right now, there are shower chances on the way for the end of the week.