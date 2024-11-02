Above average temperatures for the first weekend of November (11-2-24)

"FALL BACK" SATURDAY NIGHT

Forecast:

TODAY: Patchy Morning Fog Makes way to a Mostly Sunny Afternoon | High: 75 | NE 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Patchy Fog; Set Clocks Back One Hour | Low: 54 | NE 0-5

Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon | High: 80 | SSE 5-15

In Depth:

The first weekend of November feels more like a weekend in September with highs around 80, and lows in the 50s.

WTVF

Remember, when heading to bed tonight to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to a end. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

WTVF

Sunday our Titans return home to take on the New England Patriots. Patchy fog is likely as you set your tailgate up, but should quickly clear out making way to a partly cloudy and mild day.