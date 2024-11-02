Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Above average temperatures for the first weekend of November (11-2-24)

Posted

"FALL BACK" SATURDAY NIGHT

Forecast:

TODAY: Patchy Morning Fog Makes way to a Mostly Sunny Afternoon | High: 75 | NE 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Patchy Fog; Set Clocks Back One Hour | Low: 54 | NE 0-5

Tomorrow: Patchy Morning Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon | High: 80 | SSE 5-15

In Depth:

The first weekend of November feels more like a weekend in September with highs around 80, and lows in the 50s.

2020 Weekend Forecast.png

Remember, when heading to bed tonight to set your clocks back one hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to a end. It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors.

DST ENDS.png

Sunday our Titans return home to take on the New England Patriots. Patchy fog is likely as you set your tailgate up, but should quickly clear out making way to a partly cloudy and mild day.

Real Sky Titans Home Forecast.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk