Above normal highs continue (9-29-21)

Above Normal Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 87| SE-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 64| SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West |High: 85| SE-5

Details:

The final stretch of September looks to be quite mild. Temperatures will be running above normal for the rest of the work week with low rain chances making an appearance for areas West of I-65 Thursday and Friday. Better rain chances will move in late Sunday as a cold front comes through. No severe weather is expected. Sunday's front will bring us back to that fall feel with highs back down into the 70s.

