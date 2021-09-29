Watch
Above normal highs continue (9-29-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 07:48:14-04

Above Normal Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 87| SE-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 64| SE-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West |High: 85| SE-5

Details:
The final stretch of September looks to be quite mild. Temperatures will be running above normal for the rest of the work week with low rain chances making an appearance for areas West of I-65 Thursday and Friday. Better rain chances will move in late Sunday as a cold front comes through. No severe weather is expected. Sunday's front will bring us back to that fall feel with highs back down into the 70s.

