Above normal temps, few showers possible west (9-30-21)

Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 06:59:43-04

Highs Back in the 80s, Few Showers in our Western Areas

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West |High: 86| E-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers West|Low: 65| E-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West|High: 86| SE-5

Details:
What we call a backdoor cold front is drifting into the area from the northeast. Our front usually come in from the west/northwest. This will help squeeze out a few showers, mainly in our western areas. A stray storm or two is possible as well. Into the weekend, another cold front will approach from the west bringing an increase chance for rain and a few storms.

