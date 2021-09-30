Above normal temps, few showers possible west (9-30-21)

Highs Back in the 80s, Few Showers in our Western Areas

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West |High: 86| E-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Few Showers West|Low: 65| E-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Showers West|High: 86| SE-5

Details:

What we call a backdoor cold front is drifting into the area from the northeast. Our front usually come in from the west/northwest. This will help squeeze out a few showers, mainly in our western areas. A stray storm or two is possible as well. Into the weekend, another cold front will approach from the west bringing an increase chance for rain and a few storms.