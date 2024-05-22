Active Weather Returns (05.22.24)

Watch Now
Unfortunately, our unsettled pattern looks to continue on and off through the holiday weekend.
Our Unsettled Pattern Is Here 

Forecast:
Today: Scat'd Storms | High: 85 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Spotty Storms | Low: 68 | SE 5

In-Depth:
Today, multiple rounds of showers and storms are on the way. Morning storms will be falling apart on approach early in the day. We will have a break in activity midday followed by more storms late day as a cold front approaches. A couple afternoon storms may be on the strong to severe side with gusty wind and small hail the main concern.

Unfortunately, our unsettled pattern looks to continue on and off through the holiday weekend. Widespread long lasting severe weather is not expected, but a few storms may be on the strong-side over the next several days with ample moisture and heat in place. If you've got outdoor plans for the holiday weekend (which most do), make sure you stay weather aware and can modify your plans if storms move in.

