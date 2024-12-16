Afternoon / Evening Splash Alert (12.16.24)

A Mix of Showers, Breezy Winds, and Warm Temperatures Ahead!

Forecast:

Today: Showers, Breezy, & Mild Temps | High: 67 | S 10-15, Gust 20mph

Tonight: Breezy w/ Spotty Showers & Drizzle | Low: 48 | S 10-15

In-Depth:

Early morning showers will make their way out today, but don't pack away your umbrella just yet – another round of rain will move in by the afternoon, continuing into the evening. While it won’t be a complete washout, expect breezy winds and warm temperatures with highs in the 60s.

Tomorrow promises to be drier, yet still warm, giving us a brief reprieve before more rain heads our way.

Tomorrow night into Wednesday, we can expect more showers, with a few isolated storms popping up. However, there’s no need to worry – the threat of severe weather remains low.

As we move toward the end of the week, get ready for a significant drop in temperatures. By Thursday and through the weekend, highs will dip into the low to mid-40s, but the good news is that sunshine will make a return, brightening up the chillier days.