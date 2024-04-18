Storm 5 Alert issued for Thursday afternoon into early Friday

Our Storm 5 Weather Team is keeping a watch on an impactful, active system arriving this afternoon, bringing chances for strong, damaging winds. A Storm 5 Alert has been issued as a result.

We will have two waves. IF the first wave is widespread it will lessen the strength of the second. However, if the first wave is more scattered, the second wave will continue its severe weather threat.

Let's talk timing - showers and storms will be with us 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The main severe threat looks to be 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will be along & west of I-65. The biggest threats are strong winds and large hail.