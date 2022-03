Storm 5 Weather Alert (3 pm - 10 pm)

Forecast:

Today: Morning Showers & Storms, Afternoon Storms | High: 71| S 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy| Low: 47 | Var

Details:

This morning, showers and storms are moving across Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. This afternoon, we will see peeks of sunshine, however, isolated strong storms are possible. Main concern(s): damaging wind gusts, cloud-to-ground lightning, hail, & possible spin-up tornado. Check back with the Storm 5 Weather Team for updates!