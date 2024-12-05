Afternoon Sunshine Struggles to Lift Temps into the 30s (12.05.24)

Freezing All Day

Forecast:

Today: Clearing, Cold & Breezy, Wind Chills In The 20s |High: 32| NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear and Cold |Low: 18| Calm

In Depth:

Welcome to Backwards Day!

The high temperature was hit around midnight — and now, it’s all downhill from here! As the cold front moves through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we’re in for a chilly afternoon with temps in the upper 20s/low 30s, but it’ll feel more like we’re in the 20s all day.

Get ready for an even colder Friday morning, with lows in the teens and afternoon highs struggling to reach the mid/upper 30s. At least we’ll have plenty of sunshine!

But don't worry... by Sunday, seasonal temps return, and we’ll be back in the 60s by Monday & Tuesday!