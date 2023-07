NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All eyes to the sky as we get ready to Let Freedom Sing. Most fireworks shows should get in dry Tuesday night, but a few spotty showers/storms may interrupt some areas so have our StormShieldApp with you to take the radar on the go.

More spotty storms are expected around daybreak Wednesday, which will set the stage for more unsettled conditions to end the workweek.