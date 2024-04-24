Watch Now
AM showers push east, sunshine returns(4.24.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: April 24, 2024
Posted at 6:18 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 07:38:52-04

Morning Rain Moves East, Sunshine Returns

Forecast:
Today: Decreasing Clouds, AM Showers East |High: 75| NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 47| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 76| E 5-10

In Depth:
A weak cool front will continue to push south. It's that system that
brought scattered showers overnight. Sunshine returns today, but
highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Look for temperatures to rise this weekend with highs in the 80s
for both weekend days.

This means runners will see above normal temperatures for the St. Jude
Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Saturday morning. Here's the current forecast.

