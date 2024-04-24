AM showers push east, sunshine returns(4.24.24)

Morning Rain Moves East, Sunshine Returns

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, AM Showers East |High: 75| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 47| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny Start then Increasing Clouds |High: 76| E 5-10

In Depth:

A weak cool front will continue to push south. It's that system that

brought scattered showers overnight. Sunshine returns today, but

highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Look for temperatures to rise this weekend with highs in the 80s

for both weekend days.

This means runners will see above normal temperatures for the St. Jude

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Saturday morning. Here's the current forecast.