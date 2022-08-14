Watch Now
Another beautiful day forecasted today

Posted at 5:30 AM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 06:40:57-04

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 91 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 70 | WSW 0-5
Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. Showers | High: 89 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Southerly winds return today which will cause temps to climb a few degrees compared to Saturday. But, don't be alarmed as highs will be seasonal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Humidity will increase Monday as a cold front approaches the area increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. While rain is forecasted the first several days of the week, we are not expecting a washout scenario.

