Another beautiful day forecasted today

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy | High: 91 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 70 | WSW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. Showers | High: 89 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Southerly winds return today which will cause temps to climb a few degrees compared to Saturday. But, don't be alarmed as highs will be seasonal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Humidity will increase Monday as a cold front approaches the area increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. While rain is forecasted the first several days of the week, we are not expecting a washout scenario.