Another Beautiful Day!

Forecast:

Today: Another Pleasant Day w/ Low Humidity | High: 86 | N 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Pleasant | Low: 64 | NE 1-6

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, & a Little More Humid | High: 89 | NE 2-7

In Depth:

If you enjoyed Saturday then you will love Sunday! Another day of low humidity and below average temperatures is once again forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

WTVF