Another day more like summer than spring (4-28-24)

Another Summer-Like Day

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy | High: 84 | S 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for Rain West of I-65 | Low: 64 | S 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy w/ a Chc. for Afternoon T-Storms, Breezy | High: 83| S 10-15

In-Depth:

The summer-like feel continues as highs once again soar in the mid-80s across the Mid-South. If you have plans to be outdoors make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen! Also, if you suffer from allergies make sure you take whatever allergy medication helps you as the pollen count remains in the "High" category.